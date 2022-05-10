Oil Kings take 3-0 WHL series lead with 5-4 OT win over Red Deer
Staff
The Canadian Press
Jake Neighbours scored the winner in overtime and the Edmonton Oil Kings beat the Red Deer Rebels 5-4 to take a 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven Western Hockey League playoff series.
Luke Prokop scored, plus assisted on the game-winner at 7:17 of OT. Dylan Guenther, Carter Souch and Justin Sourdif also scored for the Oil Kings, who outshot Red Deer 52-22.
Liam Keeler, Kalan Lind, Arshdeep Bains and Jhett Larson had singles for the Rebels, who scored two straight in the third period to tie the game.
Sebastian Cossa made 18 saves for Edmonton, while Connor Ungar turned aside 47 shots.
Game 4 is Wednesday in Red Deer.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2022.
