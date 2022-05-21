Oil Kings take Game 1 of Eastern Conference Championship with overtime win
The Edmonton Oil Kings managed to beat the Winnipeg ICE with an overtime goal from Tyler Horstmann Friday.
Winnipeg drew first blood with Mikey Milne getting a shot past goalie Sebastian Cossa 8:34 into the first period.
Edmonton’s Dylan Guenther tied the game with his tenth goal of the playoffs at 13:08 in the first.
In the second period, Edmonton surged ahead to a three goal lead thanks to Simon Kubicek, Guenther and Logan Dowhaniuk.
The ICE struck back in the third, tying the game at 4-4 with two goals from Benjamin Zloty and one from Owen Pederson.
Nearly 30 seconds into overtime the ICE almost won, but Cole Muir’s shot was blocked by Cossa. Less than a minute later, Horstmann buried the puck into the Winnipeg net, sealing the first game in the series for Edmonton.
Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Championship at Wayne Fleming Arena starts at 6 p.m. Saturday. The series will move to Edmonton on Monday at Rogers Place.
-
Pop of colour: Moon mist inspired mural being painted in Halifax's downtown coreA not-for-profit organization in Halifax is creating an East Coast inspired mural in the city's downtown core over the coming weeks.
-
Former Blue Jay Dalton Pompey plays at Labatt Park vs London Majors MondayFans at Labatt Park in London, Ont. got to see a former major league baseball player compete against their hometown team Monday afternoon.
-
'We're going to run the damn ball': Roughriders keen to focus on ground game this seasonA healthy competition has been brewing at Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp over the weekend.
-
Boy, 6, seriously injured by dog in La Peche, Que.Police in western Quebec say a young boy suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a dog in La Peche Monday.
-
Man hit by car in Burnaby suffers life-threatening injuries, police sayOne man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Burnaby Sunday night, according to police.
-
Man dead after stabbing near South Vancouver nightclubA 19-year-old man was killed near a nightclub in South Vancouver early Monday morning night, according to police.
-
Quebec takes home gold in Canadian Para Hockey Championships in LeducQuebec has unseated Alberta as the gold-medal champions of the Canadian Para Hockey Championships.
-
Woman arrested after being caught allegedly stealing on cameraA woman was arrested after she was caught on camera allegedly stealing from a truck in Wallaceburg, police say.
-
Ft. Saskatchewan man wanted for aggravated assault and forcible confinement: RCMPSherwood Park and Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted on charges including forcible confinement and aggravated assault.