Oil spill clean up underway after dump truck and combine collide on rural road

Waterloo regional police say crews are working to contain an oil/gas spill after a crash in Wellesley Township that sent one person to hospital.

In an email, police said a dump truck and a combine collided on Moser Young Line, resulting in the combine leaving the road and ending up in a creek.

In a tweet posted at 1:10 p.m. Friday, police said the road is closed in both directions between Boomer Line and Lobsinger Line.

Police said one driver was taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Fire services and the Ministry of the Environment are working to contain and clean up the oil/gas spill, police said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.