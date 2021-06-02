Oil spill leads to multiple collisions on busy Metro Vancouver street; Mounties ask drivers to avoid area

An oil spill on a busy Surrey road has led to multiple collisions and prompted Mounties to ask drivers to avoid the area.

Police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon that officers are on scene at the spill in the southbound lanes of 152nd Street between Fraser Highway and 88th Avenue.

The spill happened just after 12:30 p.m., Mounties said.

Two separate collisions happened because of the spill. While individuals in the cars had injuries, they were only minor, police said.

"Traffic in the area will be affected for the next few hours," Mounties said in their release.

"City of Surrey work crews are attending to clean up the oil."

The road closure is in place for 152nd Street southbound, between Fraser Highway and 88th Avenue.