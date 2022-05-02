Oilers 50/50 surpasses $1.5M ahead of first playoff game

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation's first 50/50 for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs is packed with early-bird prizes and a growing jackpot.

The multi-day 50/50, in support of the Alberta Cancer Foundation and the Kids With Cancer Society, was at $1,563,195 as of 11:45 a.m. on Monday.

The 50/50 has several early bird prizes, including cash, playoff tickets and a pickup truck.

Tickets are available at edmontonoilers.com/5050.

The Oilers' choice in foundations was inspired by Ben Stelter, a five-year-old superfan diagnosed with glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer.