Oilers 50/50 to benefit Humboldt Broncos tribute fundraising efforts

Proceeds of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation 50/50 raffle on Friday will benefit the Humboldt Broncos Tribute Campaign.

The game against the St. Louis Blues is the Oilers' last home game ahead of the fourth anniversary of the bus crash that killed 16 and injured 13.

The campaign is fundraising to build a memorial and tribute centre in Humboldt, Sask. The facility would consist of a tribute, exhibit gallery and new ice arena.

The proceeds from the 50/50 raffle will be put toward equipment and programming.

Oilers players will also be wearing Humboldt Broncos stickers on their helmets.

"I think we've experienced first hand how special the community is as well and how the community can really just rally behind, you know, even what's going on with Ben [Stelter] and what the Oilers are doing for that little guy," Tyler Smith, a crash survivor originally from Leduc, Alta., told CTV News Edmonton.

"We've seen the support from the hockey community immensely, so I can't imagine it'll be any different tonight."

On April 6, 2018, a semi driver failed to stop at a stop sign in north-central Saskatchewan and drove into the path of the bus carrying Smith and the rest of the Broncos team. The semi driver pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm.

"It's almost four years from that day… You still see the support, you still see the stickers every once in a while and I think that's just very refreshing to see," Smith said.

The Oilers Entertainment Group is also sending Smith, his family and other Broncos families to the game – yet another exciting aspect of the evening.

"I just love hockey so to be able to be back in Edmonton, back at Rogers, it'll be good," Smith said.

"Hopefully the Oilers can get the dub as well."