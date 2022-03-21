Oilers acquire defenceman Brett Kulak, forward Derick Brassard in trade deadline day deals

The Edmonton Oilers have made a pair of NHL trade deadline day acquisitions, according to multiple media reports.

In its first deal, the team acquired defenceman Brett Kulak from the Montreal Canadiens for a second-round draft pick as well as forward William Lagesson.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reported the news first on Monday morning.

The Canadiens will receive a conditional second-round draft pick as well as forward William Lagesson from Edmonton, according to Bob McKenzie.

Kulak, 28, has played parts of eight NHL seasons, starting with the Calgary Flames in the 2014-15 season and with Montreal since 2018-19.

The left-handed, Stony Plain native has 13 points in 56 games so far this season.

Lagesson, 26, was selected by the Oilers in fourth round of the 2014 draft. The Swede was in his third season with Edmonton, and had appeared in 30 games this season, recording four assists.

Just after the 1 p.m. MT deadline, Sportsnet’s Mark Spector first reported the Oilers had dealt for Philadelphia Flyers forward Derick Brassard in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick in the 2023 draft.

Brassard, 34, is in his 15th NHL season and scored 27 goals for the New York Rangers in 2015-2016.

The Oilers become his sixth team in the last four seasons. The veteran centre had 16 points in 31 games for the Flyers this season.

The team is in Denver on Monday to play the Colorado Avalanche at 7:30 p.m.