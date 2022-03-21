Oilers acquire defenceman Brett Kulak from Montreal: report

The Edmonton Oilers are set to acquire defenceman Brett Kulak from the Montreal Canadiens on NHL trade deadline day, according to multiple media reports.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reported the news first on Monday morning.

The Canadiens will receive a second-round draft pick as well as forward William Lagesson from Edmonton, according to Bob McKenzie.

Kulak, 28, has played parts of eight NHL seasons, starting with the Calgary Flames in the 2014-15 season and with Montreal since 2018-19.

The left-handed, Stony Plain native has 13 points in 56 games so far this season.

Lagesson, 26, was selected by the Oilers in fourth round of the 2014 draft. The Swede was in his third season with Edmonton, and had appeared in 30 games this season, recording four assists.

The NHL’s trade deadline is set for 1 p.m. MT.