Oilers acquire Ekholm from Nashville for Barrie, Schaefer, 1st rounder

The Edmonton Oilers beefed up their blueline Tuesday afternoon by bringing in 6'4" defenceman Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators.

Going the other way are offensive defenceman and power-play quarterback Tyson Barrie, prospect Reid Schaefer, a 2023 first-round draft pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick.

Ekholm, a 32-year-old, left handed defenceman had played his entire NHL career with the Predators, amassing 268 points in 719 games.

He has three more years on his contract which pays him $6.25 million a season. Ekholm has 18 points in 57 games this year.

The Oilers lead the league with 232 goals but have also allowed the 13th most at 200.

"Edmonton has one of the top teams in the league, obviously have some top offensive skill on their team, if not the best. For me to come in and join, hopefully I can contribute with my way and my style on the defensive side of things," Ekholm said.

"For me to take the next step for where I'm at in my career, I feel like Edmonton is a great fit...I feel like this team can really do damage in the playoffs and I'm beyond excited to join this group."

The Oilers also received a 2024 sixth-round draft pick from Nashville and the Predators retained four per cent of Ekholm's contract, so he will count $6 million against Edmonton's salary cap.

Barrie has one more year on his contract that pays him $4.5 million a season. He has 43 points in 61 games.

Schaefer, a 19-year-old winger from Spruce Grove, was selected 32nd overall in last summer's draft. He has 47 points in 44 games for Seattle in the Western Hockey League.

The deal was the second of the day for general manager Ken Holland who also traded forward Jesse Puljujarvi.

Oilers are a better defensive team - no question - and that was the goal. But Barrie is a heavy price to pay. - Critical to PP, critical in room, incredibly tight with McDavid. This wasn't just about asset cost, there is risk here with this deal, but Ekholm is what they needed.

On top of all that Mattias Ekholm will bring to the Oilers lineup, he also has 75 career playoff games played which is nice

Does Bouchard partner with Ekholm now after the trade? Bouchard had success beside Keith, a veteran D man, last year with #oilers.

Ekholm's most common D partner in Nashville since start of 2020-21 season has been Alexandre Carrier.

Ekholm played 1450 min with him.

Dante Fabbro 450.

Both young D.