A Whitecourt family celebrated the opening of their backyard rink with a performance by Edmonton Oilers anthem singer Robert Clark.

Ricky Deveau and his family opened the rink on Wednesday night while a video of Clark singing the anthem played on their laptop screen.

@EdmontonOilers opened my first ever backyard rink in style tonight! Thanks Robert Clark for the memory! pic.twitter.com/OEJxGZSDnN

The family dressed in Oilers jerseys for the occasion.