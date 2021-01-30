Connor McDavid scored his second goal of the night 42 seconds into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday.

McDavid, who also had an assist, redirected a pass from Leon Draisaitl off the rush for his seventh goal of the season.

Dominik Kahun and Josh Archibald also scored for Edmonton (4-6-0). Mikko Koskinen stopped 26 shots. Draisaitl and Tyson Barrie each added two assists for the Oilers, who halted a two-game slide.

Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Zach Hyman replied for Toronto (7-2-1), while John Tavares added two assists as the Leafs saw their four-game winning streak come to an end.

Frederik Andersen, who made 27 saves, dropped to 14-1-2 in his career against the Oilers.

The expected offensive fireworks with McDavid, Matthews, Leon Draisaitl and Mitch Marner sharing the ice didn't materialize when the teams split a pair of games in Toronto last week, but the Leafs' 4-3 victory Thursday served as Saturday's undercard.