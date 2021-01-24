Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal with less than a second left to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets Sunday night at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Kyle Turris, and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for Edmonton.

Adam Lowry, Nikolaj Ehlers and Blake Wheeler scored for the Jets.

The game saw both starting goalies make over 30 saves. Mikko Koskinen made 35 saves in a winning effort for the Oilers (3-4-0), while Laurent Brossoit made 34 saves.

Winnipeg's loss snaps a three-game winning streak. All three victories came against the Ottawa Senators.

For the third consecutive game, the Winnipeg Jets scored first. Adam Lowry scored after taking a pass from Mathieu Perreault while in the slot. He wasted no time to fire on net, beating Koskinen. Lowry's goal was his third of the season.