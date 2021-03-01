The Edmonton Oilers have claimed goaltender Alex Stalock off waivers from the Minnesota Wild.

The Minnesota native has not played a game with the Wild this season.

In 151 NHL games the 33-year-old has a record of 61-49-18 with a 2.61 goals against average and .909 save percentage.

The #Oilers have claimed goaltender Alex Stalock off of waivers from Minnesota. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/J5ia98PT0D

This is the latest goalie the Oilers have picked up in a season that has seen a seemingly revolving door for the backup position.

Edmonton placed veteran goalie Troy Grosenick, 31, on waivers last month after claiming him from the Los Angeles Kings earlier this season.

Groenick's only two NHL appearances came in the 2014-15 season with the San Jose Sharks.

The Oilers were also the first of two NHL teams to place 28-year-old goalie Anton Forsberg on waivers in the same week back in January.

The team's head coach Dave Tippett was asked about Stalock during a Monday morning video conference.

"You look at the number of starts he had last year," said Tippett. "(We) just thought that was a good insurance policy for us so I think it's a good pickup."

Stalock will compete with goalies Mike Smith, 38, and Mikko Koskinen, 32, for playing time with the Oilers.