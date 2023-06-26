Oilers' Connor McDavid wins 3rd Hart Trophy as NHL MVP

Connor McDavid has again been named the most valuable player in the National Hockey League, winning his third Hart Memorial Trophy Monday night in Nashville, Tenn.

The Edmonton Oilers' captain led all players with 64 goals, 89 assists and 153 points, the most since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96.

Ben Stelter's family from Edmonton presented McDavid with the trophy.

"That was an incredible surprise and it means so much to me to be standing up here with the Stelters thinking about our buddy Ben," McDavid said on stage before acknowledging "two amazing seasons" by Boston's David Pastrnak and Florida's Matthew Tkachuk, who were also nominated for the award.

He also thanked the Katz family, Oilers management, and his teammates and family.

"My second family, I truly would not be standing up here if it wasn't for each and every single one of you guys. You guys mean the world to me and I can't wait to get back to work with you guys in September. We've got unfinished business," McDavid said.

"To my actual family: Mom, Dad, Cam, everybody -- I'm getting a little bit emotional. You guys mean the world to me. I love you guys so much. To Laur, my fiance -- I guess you can say that -- I appreciate you so much. Again, I wouldn't be standing up here if it wasn't for you and your support. I love you. Thank you."

McDavid finished 40 points ahead of Pastrnak, 44 ahead of Tkachuk and 25 ahead of teammate Leon Draisaitl, who finished second in the league.

McDavid and Draisaitl's team was second in the Pacific Division with 109 points before losing in the second round to the eventual Stanley Cup winners, the Vegas Golden Knights.

McDavid won his first Hart in 2017 and was the unanimous MVP in 2021, when he also won the Ted Lindsay Award as the most outstanding player as voted by his peers.

He won the Lindsay again on Monday for the fourth time in his eight NHL seasons and collected the Art Ross Trophy as the league's scoring champion for the fifth time.

"I want to say thank you to Lindsay for giving the players a voice and all that you've done for players, both past and present," McDavid said after accepting the award.

Then, he turned to the league's players and fans.

"I've been up here a few times to accept this and I'm so honoured. I feel like this is the most prestigious award we give out here tonight, so thank you guys so much. It's a privilege to share the ice with you guys.

"To all you hockey fans out there, even you Flames fans, you guys bring the energy to all the buildings across the league. It makes it special to play in front of you every night. Obviously, to all you Oilers fans, Edmonton is a historic place to play. You guys [are] the most passionate fan base in the league and it's a privilege to play in front of you guys."

McDavid also won the Maurice Richard Trophy for most goals for the first time.

Oilers' goalie Stuart Skinner was nominated for the Calder Memorial Trophy as best rookie, but the award was won by Seattle's Matty Beniers.

Edmonton defenceman Darnell Nurse was also nominated, for the King Clancy Trophy for humanitarian contributions. That award went to Mikael Backlund of the Calgary Flames.

McDavid's three Hart trophies are the second most in team history. Draisaitl and Mark Messier have both won the award before, while Wayne Gretzky won eight in a row in the '80s.

Kris Letang won the Masterton Trophy, Anze Kopitar won the Lady Byng, Patrice Bergeron won the Selke, Linus Ullmark won the Vezina, Jim Montgomery won the Jack Adams, and Erik Karlsson won the Norris.

With files from The Associated Press