Oilers defenceman Nurse suspended one game for head-butting Danault
Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse will miss Game 6 of Edmonton's first-round playoff series with Los Angeles after the NHL suspended him one game for head-butting Kings forward Phillip Danault.
The incident occurred with 10 seconds left in the second period of the Kings' 5-4 overtime win in Game 5 on Tuesday night in Edmonton.
Nurse turned and forcefully drove his helmet into Danault in front of Edmonton's goal after Oilers goaltender Mike Smith made a save and froze the puck.
The suspension leaves the Oilers without their top defenceman heading into an elimination game Thursday in Los Angeles. The Kings lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.
The NHL also fined Oilers forward Zack Kassian US$5,000 for cross-checking Kings defenceman Sean Durzi.
The incident occurred at 19:00 of the second period. Kassian was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2022.
