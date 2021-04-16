Oilers draft pick Holloway elects to go pro, signs 3-year deal

Oilers first-round draft pick Dylan Holloway has signed a three-year entry elvel contract with the team beginning with the 2021-22 season.

The forward played the last two seasons with the Univerisity of Wisconsin Badgers where he recorded 52 points in 58 games, including 35 points in 23 games last season.

The Oilers 2020 first-round draft pick was eligible to return for another season at Wisconsin.

Holloway,19, was part of Canada's World Juniors team that won silver in Edmonton last January.

He also spent two seasons with the Okotoks Oilers of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, where he recorded 115 points in 83 games.

Although born in Calgary, he could become the first NHL player from his hometown of Bragg Creek, Alta.