Oilers, Elks unclear on Alberta's new COVID-19 restrictions

The Edmonton Oilers and Elks are not yet sure if Alberta's latest round of restrictions impact their fan bases.

The Alberta government introduced a series of restrictions that started on Thursday, as well as a proof of vaccination program that begins on Monday.

However, the province did not specify if restrictions applied to sporting events.

"We are still sorting out exactly what the new restrictions mean and how the restriction exemption will work," the Oilers Entertainment Group told CTV News in an email.

The Elks said: "We're still working through the implications of last night's announcement by the provincial government. Once we have full clarity, we will provide an update accordingly."

The province's COVID-19 website says indoor retail, entertainment and recreation facilities that do not implement the Restrictions Exemption Program on Monday will have to restrict capacity to one third. As well, audience members will have to keep a two-metre distance and wear masks, and only attend with people they live with or two close contacts.

It's unclear if that guidance applies to Rogers Place and Commonwealth Stadium. Both teams previously said they would require fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The Elks are scheduled to host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday.