Oilers fire head coach Dave Tippett, associate coach Playfair: TSN

The Edmonton Oilers have fired head coach Dave Tippett as well as associate coach Jim Playfair, according to TSN.

Tippett was in his third season as the team’s coach.

TSN’s Darren Dreger first reported the news on Thursday morning.

He also reported that the head coach of the team’s American Hockey League farm team in Bakersfield, Jay Woodcroft, would take over the head coach role with his assistant there, former Oilers defencemen Dave Manson, would step into a similar role in Edmonton.

Playfair, a former Oilers draft pick, had been with the team as assistant coach since June of 2019.

The changes come a day after the Oilers lost 4-1 to the Chicago Blackhawks.

The team’s record stands at 23-18-3, fifth in the Pacific Division and five points back of the Calgary Flames for the final playoff spot in the western conference.

The Oilers are next in action on Friday night when they close out a three-game homestand against the New York Islanders.