Oilers foundation donates $2M to KidSport

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation announced on Tuesday a $2-million donation to KidSport.

KidSport subsidizes hockey registration fees for children from low-income families.

The non-profit's Hockey Assist Program will receive the $2 million, which will be used to cover registration fees and give access to no-cost equipment for eligible children.

“The reality is that hockey is expensive, and for many families it just isn’t possible. That’s why we are excited to partner with KidSport to help alleviate the cost of playing hockey for kids from underrepresented groups. With this donation, we will ensure that Canada’s game is within reach for all kids across Oil Country," said EOCF chair Corey Smith.

"It is unfortunate that the game has become financially inaccessible to many families. This strategic partnership with KidSport will ensure that low income, Indigenous, and new Canadian kids are able to play,” said Greg Ingalls, executive director at KidSport Alberta.

The average cost of registration fees is $750 per season, the Oilers foundation said in a release.