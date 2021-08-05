Oilers foundation donates $500K to Alberta Cancer Foundation

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation has donated a large sum to support the Cross Cancer Institute.

The organization donated $500,000 to the Alberta Cancer Foundation on Thursday. The proceeds will be used to assist the pharmacy expansion and redevelopment of the Cross Cancer Institute.

The generosity of the fans participating in the online 50/50 raffle draw from the last two Hockey Fights Cancer campaigns allowed for the funding.

“The OCF is very grateful for all Albertans that have purchased 50/50 tickets in support of Hockey Fights Cancer online 50/50,” said Corey Smith, EOCF board chair. “By expanding the pharmacy at the Cross, we will be better able to serve more patients including young adults and adolescents facing cancer.”

Melanie Varughese, pharmacy manager of Cross Cancer Institute, says the donation is incredibly important as the building is over 50 years old and the pharmacy is running out of space.

“When we first started it was a large space and there was only 20 staff – we now have over 100. We are starting to run out of spaces for fridges for new clinical trials,” she said. “This new space will allow us to expand a lot of our stock down into the basement so we can expand our front care patient services. It will allow us to keep up with the demand of patients coming to the Cross.”