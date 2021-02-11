The start of the Edmonton Oilers' game against the Montreal Canadiens Thursday night has been postponed by at least one hour after an Edmonton player entered the National Hockey League's COVID-19 protocol.

The NHL shared the news in a tweet early Thursday afternoon.

The game is now slated to begin at 6 p.m. MT instead of the original 5 p.m. MT start time while further tests are analyzed.

As of yesterday there were 49 players on the NHL's COVID protocol list, none were on Canadian teams.

The league and team have not yet identified the Oilers player.

Being on the COVID protocol list does not necessarily mean a player has contracted the coronavirus. Other reasons players can be placed on the list can include mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals, required quarantine as a close contact of a person who has tested positive, an inconclusive test and forced quarantine as per travel restrictions.