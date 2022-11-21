Oilers get another crack at dousing red-hot Devils, Puljujarvi tries to break scoring slump

The hottest team in the NHL will clash with the two top scorers in the league Monday night as Edmonton seeks revenge in New Jersey.

The Oilers had the Devils down 3-1 in the third period on Nov. 3 at Rogers Place before Edmonton gave up three straight goals to lose 4-3.

That loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Oilers, while the Devils have just kept rolling with 12 straight wins.

"They're riding high and playing great hockey. We had a chance to knock them off in Edmonton and obviously we let that one get away. (We) get a chance for redemption tonight," Oilers captain Connor McDavid said after the morning skate.

The Oilers sit at 10-8 on the year and McDavid leads the league with 34 points. Leon Draisaitl is second with 30. Goalie Jack Campbell has struggled and is not expected to play again Monday.

"We've taken down some good teams in some hard buildings…We've had good moments and then we've had moments that we want to have back," head coach Jay Woodcroft said of the Oilers' season so far.

Rookie Stuart Skinner is expected to start his fourth-straight game. The Oilers are 16th in the NHL with 20 points. The Devils sit second with 30.

"I see a young, fast team that is playing with a certain level of rhythm to their game. They have multiple ways that they can hurt you. If you're sloppy with your details, it's to your peril," Woodcroft said of New Jersey.

PULJUJARVI HASN'T SCORED SINCE OCT. 26

Jesse Puljujarvi skated on a third line with centre Ryan McLeod and Klim Kostin again Monday.

After signing a $3 million contract in July, the 24-year-old fourth-overall draft pick has three points in 18 games and a -8 plus/minus rating.

Both McDavid and Woodcroft had nice things to say about how he's playing, although the coach acknowledged his offensive struggles.

"If you would ask Jesse, and it sounds like did, if the first 18 games went according to his script, probably not. He's played a good chunk of time on Connor's line, his numbers, offensive numbers might not be where he wants them to be," Woodcroft said.

"But I think he's found some life on this line with McLeod and Kostin…He comes to the rink everyday with a big smile on his face. He's appreciated by his teammates, certainly by his coaching staff."

Puljujarvi, who has no goals and just two points in his last 11 games, was smiling when he spoke to reporters Monday. He didn't speak about his point totals.

"I try to be a little more physical too and try to be a hard guy, tough guy," the Finnish forward said.

"I think we have a good line there and try to be hard to play against and, of course, try to make some plays and maybe score too."

The puck drops in New Jersey shortly after 5 p.m. MT.

EDM Projected Lineup vs. NJ:



Janmark - McDavid - Hyman

RNH - Draisaitl - Foegele

Kostin - McLeod - Puljujarvi

Holloway - Malone - Ryan



Nurse - Ceci

Kulak - Bouchard

Murray - Barrie



Skinner



Note: Shore and Niemelainen also on the ice#Oilers