Goalie Mike Smith will wear a new mask this season that honours two Oilers legends.

The new mask, painted by artist David Arrigo, is a tribute to the late Joey Moss and former Oilers goalie Grant Fuhr.

Arrigo has been sharing previews of the mask online.

Final Mike Smith @nhl @edmontonoilers teaser with #joeymoss tribute on the backplate pic.twitter.com/o9TwZmOyxd

�� sneak peek Mike Smiths @nhl @edmontonoilers tribute to @grantfuhr pic.twitter.com/N0nfv1tvW0

The Oilers start the 2021 season with a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place on Wednesday.