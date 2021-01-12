Goalie Mike Smith will wear a new mask this season that honours two Oilers legends.
The new mask, painted by artist David Arrigo, is a tribute to the late Joey Moss and former Oilers goalie Grant Fuhr.
Arrigo has been sharing previews of the mask online.
Final Mike Smith @nhl @edmontonoilers teaser with #joeymoss tribute on the backplate pic.twitter.com/o9TwZmOyxd— David Arrigo (@darrigoart) January 11, 2021
�� sneak peek Mike Smiths @nhl @edmontonoilers tribute to @grantfuhr pic.twitter.com/N0nfv1tvW0— David Arrigo (@darrigoart) January 5, 2021
The Oilers start the 2021 season with a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place on Wednesday.