Oilers goaltender Mike Smith among NHL's three stars of the week

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith was named the NHL's third star of the week after posting back-to-back shutouts.

St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko and Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala were named the first and second stars, respectively.

Smith stopped all 69 shots he faced last week to help the Oilers pick up two wins in three games.

He made 30 saves in a 4-0 victory against the Nashville Predators on Thursday, followed by 39 stops in a 4-0 triumph over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

At 40 years and 25 days, Smith became the sixth goaltender in league history to record consecutive shutouts at age 40 or older, joining Johnny Bower (twice), Dominik Hasek (twice), Martin Brodeur, George Hainsworth and Dwayne Roloson.

Tarasenko led the NHL with seven goals and 11 points in four games to help the Blues extend their winning streak to nine games and clinch their 10th playoff berth in the past 11 seasons.

His week was highlighted by a three-goal, two-assist performance in a 6-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

Fiala had five goals and five assists in four games to power the Wild to a 3-0-1 week as they clinched their 12th post-season berth and ninth in the last 10 seasons.

