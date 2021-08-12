Oilers in 'on-going conversations' about potential vaccine requirement for fans

The Oilers Entertainment Group says it hasn't yet decided if it will follow the Winnipeg Jets' lead and require fans to be vaccinated to attend home games.

In a statement to CTV News, the club says it's planning for multiple scenarios for next season based on Alberta Health guidelines.

"We are in on-going conversations with Alberta Health, Canadian venues, the NHL and other key stakeholders. Once finalized, we will communicate our plan at an appropriate time in advance on the 2021-22 NHL Season.”

The organization cited its role as host of the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs and 2021 World Juniors amid the pandemic.

"We will use this experience and expertise to build an operational plan that keeps our employees and guests safe, while offering the best fan experience."

On Wednesday, the company the owns the Winnipeg Jets and operates the Canada Life Centre where they play homes games issued a statement saying fans will need to be fully vaccinated to attend.

"We will require all employees, event staff, and guests to provide proof of full vaccination," True North Sports and Entertainment said in an online statement.

Masks will also be required at Jets home games until further notice. Children who are under 12 can attend if they’re accompanied by a fully immunized person that they live with or are related to.

The Calgary Flames have also yet to make a decision on proof of vaccination.

"We aren't in a position to make any comments on that at this point," reads a statement from the team. "See you in September."

The Oilers are scheduled to open their season at home on Oct. 13 against the Vancouver Canucks.