Oilers introduce new fan zone for home playoff games

The Edmonton Oilers will host two outdoor watch parties for fans at Ice District during each home game of the playoffs.

Scotiabank Playoff Plaza will once again host fans on home game days, but after the space reached capacity multiple times during the 2021-22 playoffs, the Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) has announced the Ford Tailgate Party in the Ice District Fan Park.

Both events will feature food, beverages, pre- and post-game entertainment, giveaways, and appearances by Hunter and Oilers alumni.

The party at Fan Park will also feature a massive main stage, live bands, patio games, drink specials, and bleachers for seating.

"Come on down to Fan Park or ICE District Plaza and let's show the hockey world which team has the best, most passionate fans in the game," said Stuart Ballantyne, president and COO of Rogers Place and Ice District, in a news release. "The energy throughout Ice District will be electric and you don't want to miss out."

Admission to both events is free, but OEG says space is limited and encourages fans to come down early to avoid disappointment.

Gates open two hours before puck drop.

Fans are also encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the food bank.

For away games, fans will once again be able to buy tickets for $5 to watch the game inside Rogers Place.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

Tickets will be available online.