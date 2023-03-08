Oilers' Kane, recovering from broken ribs, practices with McDavid and Hyman

It's not yet clear when he will play, but power forward Evander Kane is getting close to returning to game action for the Edmonton Oilers.

Kane, who has been recovering from broken ribs for at least two weeks, skated on a line with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman in Boston on Wednesday.

Hyman was asked afterwards what that means to the team.

"Well, how many goals did he score for us? So you're adding that to the lineup," he said with a smile.

"And then obviously his presence, physicality, just a big strong guy, gets in on the forecheck, hits guys. [Kane] does those things you need to do later on in the year, in the playoffs, to be successful."

Kane has scored 44 goals and added 31 assists in 82 regular season and playoff games since joining the Oilers in the middle of last season.

He's played just 24 games so far this year because of wrist and rib injuries.

Head coach Jay Woodcroft said he still needed to speak with team trainers about when Kane will be cleared to play but "all signs are pointing in the right direction."

"I see a hockey player with great on-ice habits. Someone that goes hard to the net, takes pride in his wall work. Someone who is physical. Someone who understands ways to change momentum in a game that have nothing to do with scoring a goal," Woodcroft said.

"He's a real valued member of our team."

The Oilers continue a four-game road trip Thursday night against the Boston Bruins.

Today’s practice lines @AgganisArena …



Kane-McDavid-Hyman

RNH-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

McLeod-Bjugstad-Foegele

Kostin-Ryan-Janmark (Shore) pic.twitter.com/aaC7bnLKR3