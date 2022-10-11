Oilers launch new one-of-a-kind streaming service

The Edmonton Oilers are stepping up their content game with a new streaming service.

The new Oilers Plus platform will offer fans a paid look at new exclusive team-generated content.

Fans will get paid access to live pre- and post-game coverage through behind the scenes footage, interviews, press conferences and other extras.

Oilers Entertainment Group CEO Stew MacDonald says the team will be the first in the NHL to offer such a service.

"There's probably one reason for that," MacDonald said. "You look at Oilers fans and they outperform on their appetite for Oilers content versus pretty much every other club in the National Hockey League."

Elizabeth Myhovich has a family of hockey fans, including her seven-year-old son.

"He's a big Oilers fan," she said. "His favorite, of course, is Connor McDavid."

But, even though her family would be interested in the content, she said the $59.99 yearly cost doesn't fit into her family's budget right now.

"It would be a little bit hard to just pay 60 bucks for that. So maybe not," she said.

For fans who can't – or don't want to – foot the extra bill, MacDonald said they won't be losing out. Oilers Plus content will be specifically created for the platform and not pulled away from the team's website or social media accounts, he said. Plus, there's a three-day free trial for anyone on the fence.

"It's no harm, no foul, I think, in a lot of ways," said Dan Mason, a professor of sport management at the University of Alberta.

"If you're a regular Oilers' fan and you're enjoying just watching the games, then it has no impact on you at all. But if you're someone who wants more, then obviously you're going to have to pay more in order to access that information."

Mason said the service makes sense as a new revenue stream and other markets will have their eye on the Oilers. But, he added, teams will need pretty passionate fans to make the service a success.

MacDonald said a passionate fanbase isn't a problem for the Oilers, with their fans leading the NHL in online metrics like website visits and video downloads.

"We've heard from our fans, I mean they just consume Oilers content with a passion," Mason said. "And they've been on us saying, 'More live, more behind the scenes.'"

Duncin Forbes is an Oilers' fan, and he said he would definitely be interested in seeing more full interviews and press conferences and getting behind the scenes footage before it's clipped for social media.

"I do really try to follow hockey as much as I can," Forbes said. "I guess for the price of less than Netflix it seems kind of worth it to be honest with you."

