Oilers postpone game with Ottawa Senators, 2 more in COVID protocol

Two more Oilers were added to the COVID-19 protocol list Sunday as the team announced it would postpone Monday’s match-up with the Ottawa Senators.

Forwards Tyler Benson and Warren Foegele were added to the team’s growing list of players out of action. On Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers announced six unnamed staff members part of the travelling party and five players were placed in COVID protocol.

The team said the home game against Ottawa, initially scheduled for Monday night, will be played on Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. Sunday's afternoon practice was cancelled by the team merely hours before it was to happen.

The list of players in COVID protocol includes Connor McDavid, Derek Ryan, and Tyson Barrie, Kailer Yamamoto, Evan Bouchard, Slater Koekkoek, Brendan Perlini, and goalie Ilya Konavolov.

The @NHL has postponed two games originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 10. https://t.co/TIM3y8Yg5j pic.twitter.com/hzHX8eAKnE

On Friday, the Oilers said McDavid, Ryan, and Barrie were expected to be clear of COVID-19 protocols in time for Monday’s now postponed face-off with the Senators.

The Edmonton Oil Kings game with the Brandon Wheat Kings for Saturday at 7 p.m. has been rescheduled to 2 p.m. to accomodate the Oilers.

Benson and Foegele added to protocol today… so down to eight players who haven’t been in this season. #Oilers https://t.co/TAepqY1ah3