Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway out at least three months following wrist surgery
Edmonton Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway will be out at least three months following wrist surgery.
The team says Holloway originally required surgery for a scaphoid fracture while playing at the University of Wisconsin earlier this year.
During the recovery process, however, it was determined by Oilers medical staff and hand specialists that he required a further procedure, which was performed Tuesday.
The six-foot-one, 203-pound forward from Bragg Creek, Alta., was selected 14th overall by Edmonton at the 2020 NHL draft.
Holloway signed a three-year entry level contract with the Oilers in April after spending the past two seasons at Wisconsin.
Set to turn 20 next week, he registered 11 goals and 35 points in 23 games with the Badgers in 2020-21.
This report by the Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2021.
