Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi has been cleared to resume team activities after being placed in the National Hockey League's COVID-19 protocol.

Puljujarvi was placed on the list ahead of the team's game on Thursday in Montreal against the Canadiens. The game was delayed by one hour to allow more time to analyze further tests.

"The winger has now met all requirements to be removed from the list," reads a team statement.

The Oilers aren't back in action until Monday night when they host the Winnipeg Jets. The team is scheduled to hold an on-ice practice session tomorrow.

The NHL has postponed more than 35 games due to COVID-19, though none of them have involved the all-Canadian North Division.

Being on the COVID-19 protocol list does not necessarily mean a player has contracted the coronavirus.

Other reasons players can be placed on the list can include mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals, required quarantine as a close contact of a person who has tested positive, an inconclusive test and forced quarantine as per travel restrictions.

The Oilers also waved veteran forward James Neal, who has just two goals and one assist in nine games.

The 33-year-old missed all of training camp and the team's first five games due to COVID-19 protocols.

He had 19 goals in 55-games for the team last season.

If another team doesn't claim Neal by Sunday morning, he could be sent to the taxi squad or to the minors, where his salary wouldn't count against the cap.