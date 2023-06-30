Oilers re-sign forward Mattias Janmark to one-year contract

A day after trading a pair of depth forwards, the Edmonton Oilers reached a deal Friday to keep Mattias Janmark in orange and blue.

The 30-year-old winger signed a one-year contract worth $1 million, the team confirmed.

On Thursday, General Manager Ken Holland traded forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin to Detroit for future considerations, which cleared up $3.1 million in cap space.

The Red Wings decided to buy out Yamamoto on Friday, meaning he'll become a free agent.

Janmark scored 10 goals and added 16 assists in 71 games for Edmonton last year, his first with the Oilers.

The native of Sweden played for $1.25 million last season after Holland signed him on July 17.

Janmark has also played for Dallas, Chicago and Vegas, recording 208 points in 552 career NHL games.