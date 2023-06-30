Oilers re-sign forward Mattias Janmark to one-year contract
A day after trading a pair of depth forwards, the Edmonton Oilers reached a deal Friday to keep Mattias Janmark in orange and blue.
The 30-year-old winger signed a one-year contract worth $1 million, the team confirmed.
On Thursday, General Manager Ken Holland traded forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin to Detroit for future considerations, which cleared up $3.1 million in cap space.
The Red Wings decided to buy out Yamamoto on Friday, meaning he'll become a free agent.
Janmark scored 10 goals and added 16 assists in 71 games for Edmonton last year, his first with the Oilers.
The native of Sweden played for $1.25 million last season after Holland signed him on July 17.
Janmark has also played for Dallas, Chicago and Vegas, recording 208 points in 552 career NHL games.
-
Saskatoon has a museum devoted to the city's skateboarding historyA former pro skateboarder has opened a museum in Saskatoon to share his love of skating history.
-
A muggy, sticky, smoky, maybe stormy Canada Day in OttawaLocal residents and tourists alike will be hot, sticky, and sweaty while celebrating Canada's birthday in the nation's capital.
-
Books can no longer be tossed in Ottawa's black binThe city of Ottawa says as part of changes to Ontario's recycling programs, books are no longer accepted in the black box as of July 1.
-
Tens of thousands expected to attend Canada Day events in OttawaA sea of red and white will cover downtown Ottawa and several parks across the city, as residents and visitors celebrate Canada's 156th birthday.
-
Canadian Blood Services kicks of summer-long campaign with help of Barrie first respondersBarrie's emergency service personnel are in a summer-long battle to see who can encourage the most new blood donors.
-
Man charged with indignity to body after Toronto filmmaker found deadA man has been charged with indignity to body after a Toronto filmmaker was found dead in a compactor earlier this month.
-
B.C. emergency services 'in a much stronger position' ahead of long weekend surgeBritish Columbia’s two key emergency agencies say they are prepared for an anticipated surge of demand over what’s traditionally one of the busiest long weekends of the year, with the forecast calling for warm weather.
-
Strawberry season struggles across the MaritimesExperts in both New Brunswick and Nova Scotia say this years berry season has brought barriers, but they’re still managing to pick a delicious crop.
-
Popular concert series returns to Sydney’s waterfrontRock The Dock in Sydney, N.S., was a hit back in the day and attracted thousands to the waterfront, and is making it's big return.