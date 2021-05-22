Oilers regroup after loss to Winnipeg, hope strong road record will lead to 2 straight wins

An overtime goal by Paul Stastny Friday evening gave the Jets a 1-0 victory – and more importantly – a 2-0 series lead heading back to Winnipeg.

The Oilers’ have only scored one goal in the series but captain Connor McDavid thinks his team can turn things around.

“We’ve dug ourselves a bit of a hole,” McDavid said. “But many, many teams have found a way to win from the spot we’re in right now,” he said after the game.

McDavid said the team had strong power play performances that just did not get any breaks.

“We had our looks,” he said. “Would’ve been nice to get one, but it’s a tight game out there.”

Oilers coach Dave Tippett said the team just needs to keep pounding away.

“We had some tight opportunities,” Tippett said. “I thought our power play had some opportunities.

“It’s just a tight game. You’ve got a find a way to will one into the net.”

In his view, the Oilers were chasing the Jets in the first period but played better in both the second and third periods.

“We can do better,” Tippet added. “There’s some things in our game we can do better.”

He added that the team will be regrouping and has had a strong record of winning on the road this season.

EDM/WPG games have been very close. WPG got two bounces on games winners. In series:

Shots are 71-58 EDM

Shot attempts 5x5 123-89 EDM

EDM has 58.4xGF%.

Shots from slot 21-19 EDM

Scoring chances of rush 14-13 WGP

Zone entries 102-70 EDM

Zone exits 186-131 EDM

EDM can't score.

Edmonton was the best team in the NHL on the road this year with a 19-7-2 record, tying for first in the league with Washington.

Games three and four in the best-of-seven series take place Sunday and Monday in Winnipeg.

