The Edmonton Oilers announced Saturday that the team has signed defenceman Slater Koekkoek to a one-year contract for next season.

The deal is worth $850,000, according to the team.

Koekkoek, 26, played in 42 games last season with the Chicago Blackhawks, posting 10 points and 42 penalty minutes.

He also played in nine games with the Blackhawks in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, recording three points.

The six-foot-two-inch, 193-pound blueliner has appeared in 149 career NHL games over six seasons with Tampa Bay and Chicago.

He was the Lightning's 10th overall selection in the 2012 NHL draft.