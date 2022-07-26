Oilers sign forward Jesse Puljujarvi to 1-year deal
Staff
The Canadian Press
The Edmonton Oilers re-signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year, US$3 million deal on Tuesday.
Puljujarvi played 65 games this past season and set career highs in points (36) and assists (22).
His 14 goals fell one short of his career high.
The five-year veteran added another three points in 16 playoff games during the team's run to the Western Conference finals.
A fourth-overall pick in 2016, Puljujarvi has recorded 46 goals and 52 assists in 259 career games with Edmonton.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2022
