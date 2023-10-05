Oilers sign forward Stonehouse to three-year, entry-level contract

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Brady Stonehouse to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 19-year-old from Blenheim, Ont., impressed Oilers coaches and scouts after being invited to rookie camp in September and remaining with the club into the early stages of training camp.

The undrafted Stonehouse is in his third season with the Ontario Hockey League's Ottawa 67's, where he has 92 points (55 goals, 37 assists), 118 penalty minutes and a plus/minus of plus-18 over 136 games.

He led the 67's in goals (37) and penalty minutes (66) last season.

Stonehouse was also one of 16 OHL players invited to Hockey Canada’s summer meetings held in preparation for the 2024 world junior championship.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2023.