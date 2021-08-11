Oilers sign hometown forward Tyler Benson to 1-year, $750K contract
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Tyler Benson to a one-year contract worth $750,000.
Benson, 23, was drafted 32nd overall by the Oilers in 2016.
He's appeared in seven games for the club and split the 2020-2021 season with GCK Lions in Switzerland the Oilers farm club in Bakersfield, where he finished third in scoring among all American Hockey League players.
- Oilers to start pre-season vs. Flames, Kraken
- Oilers free agency: Hyman, Ceci and Barrie signed; Bear traded for Foegele
Benson was born in Edmonton and played his junior hockey with the Vancouver Giants.
He will need to clear waivers ahead of the upcoming season.
