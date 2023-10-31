Oilers sign Sam Gagner to one-year, two-way contract

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Sam Gagner to a one-year, $775,000 contract, according to TSN.

Gagner, 34, joined the Oilers on a professional tryout during training camp in August. He scored eight goals and tallied six assists over 48 games with the Winnipeg Jets last season before undergoing hip surgery in March.

Gagner — who was drafted by the Oilers in the first round, sixth overall, in 2007 — has one goal and four assists over three games with the team's American Hockey League affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, this season.

This will be Gagner's third stint in Edmonton. A veteran of 1,015 career NHL games, he has scored 192 goals and 519 points over his NHL career playing with the Oilers, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings and Jets.

In another roster move Tuesday, the Oilers waived training camp tryout success Adam Erne.

Erne appeared in six Oilers games, in which he amassed five minutes in penalties and no points. The 28-year-old American signed a professional tryout with the Oilers prior to the start of camp in September and subsequently earned a one-year, two-way contract with them.

Erne, a NHL veteran of 361 games, joined the Oilers after four seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. Erne first broke into the NHL in 2016-17 with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team that drafted him the second round, 33rd overall, in 2013.

With files from TSN