Oilers 'thankful' for Nick Bjugstad after deadline trade, Game 5 goals

Edmonton Oilers forward Nick Bjugstad made a big impact in the 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday night.

Bjugstad was promoted to the second line in Game 5 and scored two goals in nearly 17 minutes of ice time.

"It's obvious to us that he's playing very well," Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft told reporters Wednesday morning.

First time in Bjugstad’s career he’s scored two goals in a playoff game, and also first time his team has won three games in a series. He can win his first playoff series on Saturday. “It won’t be easy, but this is so much fun. This is great.”

Edmonton acquired Bjugstad from Arizona at the trade deadline to add some size and depth ahead of the playoffs.

"His name was always at the top of the list," Woodcroft said.

"When we made the trade for him, I had four or five different people just from my past reach out and let me know what a wonderful human being and true professional we were getting in Nick Bjudstad when we made the trade, so he's lived up to that.

"He's a true pro and we're thankful he's on our team."

The Oilers had a rest day on Wednesday and return to practice on Thursday.

Game 6 is in Los Angeles on Saturday but the start time has not been announced.

The Oilers lead the series 3-2.