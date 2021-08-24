Oilers to ask for vaccination proof or negative COVID-19 test for fans 12 and older: report

The Oilers Entertainment Group will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from fans, a source told TSN 1260's Jason Gregor.

In a report for Oilersnation, Gregor said OEG is working on its COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming NHL season and would make an announcement when it's finalized.

Gregor reported the Oilers will ask for proof of vaccination or a negative test within 48 to 72 hours of the game. Children under 12 would be exempt but have to attend with a fully vaccinated adult, he added.

"I think they're just trying to figure out what's going to be the most efficient way to do it, the most convenient way to do, and how that will unfold throughout the year. They're trying to figure out all the logistics. Once they have this all sorted out, they've been working behind the scene for a while, and once they have that sorted out, I think then they will announce exactly what their plan is going to be."

A number of NHL teams, including the Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets have made similar announcements.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to OEG.