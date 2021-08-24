Oilers to ask for vaccination proof or negative COVID-19 test for fans 12 and older: report
The Oilers Entertainment Group will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from fans, a source told TSN 1260's Jason Gregor.
In a report for Oilersnation, Gregor said OEG is working on its COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming NHL season and would make an announcement when it's finalized.
Gregor reported the Oilers will ask for proof of vaccination or a negative test within 48 to 72 hours of the game. Children under 12 would be exempt but have to attend with a fully vaccinated adult, he added.
"I think they're just trying to figure out what's going to be the most efficient way to do it, the most convenient way to do, and how that will unfold throughout the year. They're trying to figure out all the logistics. Once they have this all sorted out, they've been working behind the scene for a while, and once they have that sorted out, I think then they will announce exactly what their plan is going to be."
A number of NHL teams, including the Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets have made similar announcements.
CTV News Edmonton has reached out to OEG.
-
Police investigating vandalism at London, Ont. courthouseThe London Police Service is investigating vandalism that took place at the London courthouse on Dundas Street early Tuesday afternoon.
-
Two men charged for break-in at abandoned house: PoliceNova Scotia RCMP has charged two men after a break-in in Springhill, N.S.
-
Nova Scotia to tighten border to New Brunswick Wednesday morningAmid a surge of new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia is set to re-establish border measures Wednesday.
-
Pilot project transports nurses across region to administer vaccines in key areasThe Windsor Essex County Health Unit and Transit Windsor have teamed up for ‘Destination Vaccination’ to help get more vaccines in the arms of residents across the region.
-
What is the milk crate challenge? Experts warn of potentially dangerous internet trendSocial media users have been challenging each other to climb steps made of stacked milk crates, but safety experts, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, are advising against the newest internet trend.
-
Sask. Teachers’ Federation says back-to-school plans a 'recipe for disaster'“The high schools not requiring masks and not requiring vaccination — it's a recipe for disaster,” STF president Patrick Maze tells CTV News.
-
List of possible candidates to replace Manitoba's premier is thinningThe field of potential candidates to replace Brian Pallister is thinning.
-
Municipality of Lakeshore approves flood mitigation frameworkThe Municipality of Lakeshore has approved a “multi-pronged approach” to address flooding concerns and is looking to hear from residents impacted by the issue.
-
Hours extended a several Toronto pools amid scorching temperaturesThe city is extending hours at eight pools today amid unrelenting hot and humid weather in Toronto.