Oilers to bring Coliseum's oil derrick to Rogers Place
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
The Edmonton Oilers say they are moving the replica oil derrick from the team's former home to Rogers Place.
The derrick was installed at the Coliseum during the 1990s. It was lowered down to ice level before games and positioned so Oiler players would skate underneath it on the way from the dressing room to the ice.
The team confirmed the derrick is on site at Rogers Place but didn't specify where or how it would be displayed.
The Oilers say they are planning to hold a media availability to unveil the new location at a later date.
The team's regular season home opener is scheduled for Oct. 13 against Vancouver.
-
'it’s just bonkers': Saskatoon car rental company faces increased demandThe demand for rental vehicles has gone up significantly as COVID-19 restrictions have eased across Canada, and one Saskatoon car rental company says it’s feeling the heat.
-
Group urges long weekend safety after 20-year-drowning record brokenThe Alberta and Northwest Territories branch of the Lifesaving Society says the 2021 summer has been one of the deadliest in terms of drownings.
-
Robbery suspect arrested after punching store clerk in face, New Westminster police sayA man has been arrested after he allegedly punched a retail store clerk in the face before fleeing the scene without paying for his merchandise.
-
Pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in Ottawa not fast enough as province faces fourth wave of pandemic, top doctor saysOttawa's medical officer of health says COVID-19 vaccination policies, masking policies and limiting social contacts will help Ottawa combat the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
-
Alberta Opposition calls for mandatory COVID vaccine rules for non-essential businessAlberta's Opposition New Democrats are urging Premier Jason Kenney to bring in new rules to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for anyone attending non-essential businesses and mass gatherings.
-
Vaccine certificates: B.C. restaurant workers worried about possible hostile customersWith B.C.'s vaccine certificate being implemented soon, some front-line workers are concerned about dealing with possible hostile customers opposed to the system.
-
'This is the big one': Friends walking 500km to raise funds for Woodland Cultural CentreFive friends from Six Nations of the Grand River Fire and Emergency Services are putting their fitness to the test while trying to raise money for the Woodland Cultural Centre in Brantford.
-
Nova Scotia should have a child and youth advocate, says community services ministerNova Scotia's minister of community services says the province should have a child and youth advocate.