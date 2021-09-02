Oilers to bring Coliseum's oil derrick to Rogers Place

The Edmonton Oilers say they are moving the replica oil derrick from the team's former home to Rogers Place.

The derrick was installed at the Coliseum during the 1990s. It was lowered down to ice level before games and positioned so Oiler players would skate underneath it on the way from the dressing room to the ice.

The team confirmed the derrick is on site at Rogers Place but didn't specify where or how it would be displayed.

The Oilers say they are planning to hold a media availability to unveil the new location at a later date.

The team's regular season home opener is scheduled for Oct. 13 against Vancouver.