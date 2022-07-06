Oilers to open next season at home vs. Canucks
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
The Edmonton Oilers announced their 2022-23 regular season schedule on Wednesday.
The Oilers will open the season against Pacific Division rivals Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Rogers Place.
The first six games of the season are at home, including a Battle of Alberta on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Reigning Stanley Cup champions Colorado Avalanche are in Edmonton on Jan. 7.
Other notable home fixtures include the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 24, Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 3, Washington Capitals on Dec. 5, and Toronto Maple Leafs on March 1.
The Oilers close out the regular season at home against the San Jose Sharks on April 13.
For the full regular season schedule, click here.
