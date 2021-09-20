Oilers to recognize Joey Moss, Kevin Lowe ahead of upcoming season
Two long-standing members of the Edmonton Oilers will be honoured during a special series of celebrations in the team’s upcoming season.
In a statement on Monday, the club said it will pay tribute to both Joey Moss and Kevin Lowe in recognition of their contributions to the team over the years.
Moss has been a part of the Oilers since 1984 and left a lasting impression not only on the organization but the community as well. Because of this, a “unique” dressing room tribute will be unveiled on Sept. 28 ahead of the team’s first home pre-season game.
Moss died on Oct. 26, 2020 at the age of 57 and was a locker room attendant for the Oilers for more than three decades.
'He made our lives better': Gretzky pays tribute to late friend Joey Moss
Lowe, a hall of famer, will have his No. 4 jersey retired on Nov. 5 to “acknowledge his incredible accomplishments on and off the ice,” the statement read.
Individual tickets for the season go on sale Tuesday. However, tickets will be limited for Lowe’s banner raising celebration game against the Rangers.
