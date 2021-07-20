iHeartRadio

Oilers to start pre-season vs. Flames, Kraken

Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid (97) and Leon Draisaitl (29) take part in training camp in Edmonton on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. In an off-season of change for the Oilers, the most significant news came last Tuesday when captain Connor McDavid was deemed fit to play in his first exhibition game. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

The Edmonton Oilers released their pre-season scheduled on Tuesday.

The Oilers start their pre-season with a Battle of Alberta in Calgary on Sept. 26 before they face the NHL's newest franchise, the Seattle Kraken, in Edmonton on Sept. 28.

The #Oilers pre-season schedule IS HERE.

��Sept. 26 @ CGY
��Sept. 28 vs. SEA
��Sept. 29 @ WPG
��Oct. 1 @ SEA (Everett)
��Oct. 2 vs. WPG
��Oct. 4 vs. CGY
��Oct. 7 vs. VAN
��Oct. 9 @ VAN#LetsGoOilers https://t.co/JwopBHj2xP

— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 20, 2021

Edmonton will play eight pre-season games before the 2021-22 season begins.

To see the full pre-season schedule, click here.

12