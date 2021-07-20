Oilers to start pre-season vs. Flames, Kraken

The Edmonton Oilers released their pre-season scheduled on Tuesday.

The Oilers start their pre-season with a Battle of Alberta in Calgary on Sept. 26 before they face the NHL's newest franchise, the Seattle Kraken, in Edmonton on Sept. 28.

The #Oilers pre-season schedule IS HERE.



��Sept. 26 @ CGY

��Sept. 28 vs. SEA

��Sept. 29 @ WPG

��Oct. 1 @ SEA (Everett)

��Oct. 2 vs. WPG

��Oct. 4 vs. CGY

��Oct. 7 vs. VAN

��Oct. 9 @ VAN#LetsGoOilers https://t.co/JwopBHj2xP

Edmonton will play eight pre-season games before the 2021-22 season begins.

