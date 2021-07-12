Oilers trade for veteran defenceman Duncan Keith

The Edmonton Oilers have traded for veteran defenceman Duncan Keith, according to multiple reports.

TSN's Darren Dreger and others are reporting the Oilers acquired Keith in exchange for defenceman Caleb Jones and a third round draft pick.

Keith, 37, has spent his entire career with Chicago after being selected second overall in the 2002 draft.

He is a three-time Stanley Cup winner and the 2015 Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the most valuable player during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

He is also a two-time Norris Trophy winner as the league's best defenceman.

Keith turns 38 on Friday and has two years remaining on his contract.