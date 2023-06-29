Oilers trade Yamamoto, Kostin to Red Wings

The Edmonton Oilers have traded forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin to the Detroit Red Wings, the team announced.

Edmonton is receiving "future considerations."

Yamamoto was set to make $3.1 million in the final year of his contract, and Kostin is a restricted free agent.

Cost to resign Kostin was too high for Oil who are tight to cap. Likely other options out there for him with his strong finish, plus KHL an option. Was a fan favourite.



Oilers super thin on the right side up front - and have clear opening in top 6.

On Yamamoto, Oilers General Manager Ken Holland said: "I had to get some money off the cap.

"Gotta make difficult decisions."

The Oilers now have $8.9 million in projected cap space, according to PuckPedia.

Holland wants to re-sign defenceman Evan Bouchard and forward Ryan McLeod, and sign two or three forwards, he told reporters at the NHL Draft on Thursday.

"Some good pros out there, probably not many high-impact players," Holland said of this year's free agency class.

NHL Free Agency starts on Saturday, July 1.