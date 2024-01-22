Oilers unveil special cultural logo designs

The puck will drop on three more cultural celebrations at Edmonton Oilers home games this season, featuring special logo designs for each.

The National Hockey League club unveiled the motifs for the games coming in the next two months, including Lunar New Year on Feb. 13, Celebrating Black History on Feb. 21 and South Asian Celebration on March 21.

The Oilers used its popular Turtle Island logo to honour Indigenous people in central and northern Alberta on Nov. 13 for their Indigenous Celebration game.

Four local designers — Pete Nguyen (Lunar New Year), AJA Louden (Celebrating Black History),Sunny Nerval (South Asian Celebration) and Lance Cardinal (Indigenous Celebration) — worked with the Oilers to create the designs.

"We were honoured to collaborate with local designers to create authentic logos that represent the rich culture, history and traditions of four communities that make up a significant part of the fabric of Oil Country," Stew MacDonald, president of the Oilers Entertainment Group, said Monday in a media release.

Each logo will be used on specialty Oilers jerseys and other merchandise at the team's store in Ice District adjacent to Rogers Place and online. A percentage of sales will be given to community organizations as selected by each designer.