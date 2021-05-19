iHeartRadio

Oilers vs. Jets, Game 1: Tweets, pre-game and post-game coverage

image.jpg

The Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets begin their seven-game series in Alberta's capital at 7 p.m. MST.

Follow all the tweets, pre-game and post-game coverage here, and on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca and CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca.

READ MORE

 