Oilers vs Jets Game 2: Tweets, pre-game and post-game coverage

The Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets continue their best-of-seven series with Game 2 in Alberta's capital Friday night, starting at 7 p.m. MST.

The Jets won 4-1 in the series opener in Edmonton and can take a commanding series lead with another road victory tonight. The team managed to hold Oilers superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl off the scoresheet in Game 1.

Follow all the tweets, pre-game and post-game coverage here, and on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca and CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca.

READ MORE