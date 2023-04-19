Oilsands wastewater seepage cleanup to be complete by end of May: Imperial
Imperial Oil Ltd. says its cleanup efforts following recent high-profile wastewater releases from its Kearl oilsands site will be complete next month.
The company has been under fire in recent months for its environmental performance.
Imperial executives said Wednesday that they have completed the cleanup from a wastewater overflow from a containment pond in February, and are well on the way to fully remediating the tailings pond seepage that was discovered last May.
Water tests after those releases confirmed toxic chemicals in local groundwater and at least one nearby water body.
Imperial executives are expected to testify on Thursday before a House of Commons committee that is probing why it took nine months for First Nations and governments to find out what was happening with the company's wastewater spills.
Also this week, Suncor Energy Inc. reported the release of six million litres of water from a pond at its Fort Hills oilsands mine north of Fort McMurray, Alta., that exceeded guidelines for sediment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2023.
-
How the PSAC strike could impact farmers and the agriculture sectorAmong those PSAC employees that are off the job are thousands of agriculture sector staff who work in federal departments. With those people not working, one expert says it could affect the pocketbooks of farmers and some worry problems will pile up if the strike lasts long.
-
-
Sask. aunt wants to see changes after nephew died in a RCMP holding cellAn inquest into the death of a man who was found unresponsive in an RCMP holding cell wrapped up Wednesday afternoon. The family hopes to see changes to help prevent similar incidents.
-
'It's been a roller coaster': Calgary family encourages blood donation after son hit by carIt has been a long and winding road to recovery for Aizad Bilal, more than a decade after he was hit by a car while walking home from school.
-
Police radio transmissions played at Myles Gray death inquestAudio of 911 calls and police radio transmissions are shedding new light on what happened the day Myles Gray died after being beaten by several Vancouver police officers.
-
PSAC strike: Maritimers feel impacts of federal strikeAs 155,000 federal workers strike across Canada, Maritimers are feeling the effects.
-
Battleground Calgary: what both major parties are promisingAll signs are pointing to a close race in next month's Alberta election, and it'll likely be won and lost in Calgary.
-
Toronto police search for 3 suspects who allegedly stole an SUVToronto police are searching for three suspects who allegedly stole a truck in the city’s east end last week.
-
'We just went for it': Quick thinking hospital staff jump into action to rescue trapped gooseCanada geese are back as the weather has slowly started to warm up, but for one feathery waterfowl, it found itself in a tight situation.